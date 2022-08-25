New regional water commission announced

The newly-named Grand Prairie Water Commission was announce Aug.18. It consists of six municipalities: Channahon, Crest Hill, Joliet, Minooka, Romeoville and Shorewood.

These communities have been evaluating alternative water sources due to water quantity and quality challenges during the past several years, including the option of bringing water to residents from Lake Michigan. Together, these communities came together and decide Lake Michigan water, purchased from the city of Chicago, was the most sustainable and reliable water source to meet the needs of their residents and to support continued growth and development in the region.

Elected officials who helped make the commission possible took a turn at the podium at the announcement, including Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, Congressman Bill Foster, State Representative Larry Walsh, Jr. and Shorewood Mayor Clarence DeBold.

Also in attendance were senators Meg Loughran Cappel, John Connor and Eric Matteson, representatives Dee Avelar and David Welter and mayors John Noak, Bob O’Dekirk, Rick Offerman, Missey Moorman Schumacher and Raymond Soliman.

To learn more about the commission, visit www.cpwc-il.org.