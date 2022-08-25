Lockport Township shooting that wounded 1 man still under investigation

No arrests have been made yet in the targeted shooting of a 35-year-old man in Lockport Township, that led to precautionary lockdown of a nearby school because of its close proximity to the incident.
The 35-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg on Tuesday has not been cooperating with authorities, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said he could not answer why the victim was not cooperating.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury and has since been released, Jungles said.
Jungles said the shooting was “definitely a targeted attack.”
About 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Fairmont School District 89, 735 Green Garden Place, Lockport, was put on lockdown because of the shooting that occurred nearby in the 200 block of Nobes Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the shooting found the wounded 35-year-old man, as well as about 15 spent shell casings in the nearby street, police said. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and he was sent away to a hospital.
No students or teachers were hurt in the shooting and no school property was damaged, police said.
Before 4 p.m. the same day, the last remaining students, teachers and administrators were escorted from the school building by deputies, police said.
Deputies increased police presence at the school on Wednesday during arrival and dismissal times, police said.
Even with the gunshot victim not cooperating, detectives continue to pursue all available leads, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit by phone at 815-727-8574.
If they wish to remain anonymous, they can submit a tip on the sheriff’s website at willcosheriff.org/enforcement/submit-a-crime-tip.
They can also stay anonymous by providing tips to Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.