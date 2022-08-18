NuMark Credit Union participates in Credit Union Social Media Blitz Day

NuMark Credit Union joined the Illinois Credit Union League and over 850 other organizations on July 29 to take social media by storm for the second annual #ILoveMyCreditUnion social media blitz day. The goal of this day was to raise awareness about credit unions and share stories about the amazing things they do.

This grassroots Social Media Blitz combined the power of cooperation and the reach of social media to raise awareness about credit unions. By using the social media hashtag “#ILoveMyCreditUnion,” organizations who participated in this day were able to reach over 6 million people worldwide.

While the NuMark team was planning and preparing for what they wanted to do for this day, they were given the opportunity to enter into a drawing held by the Illinois Credit Union League. By submitting their engagement plans for the Social Media Blitz, they had the chance to win $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. NuMark was one of the 10 credit unions chosen. With their winnings, NuMark decided to split their donation between the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry and St. James Food Pantry to help further their missions to feed more of our hungry neighbors.

On the day of the Social Media Blitz, NuMark took to their various social media accounts and posted member testimonials throughout this day to show people online the impact the credit union has made on their members. To make their engagement on social media more meaningful, for every like or comment made on a post on July 29th, NuMark made $5 donation. Once all of the engagements were counted and totaled, a donation of $650 was made to both the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Greater Chicago Food Depository. Not only were they able to share their message in a very public way on different social media platforms, they were also able to raise money for two very deserving organizations.