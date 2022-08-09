Morris Hospital Corn Fest 5k Run registration now underway

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers will host its annual Corn Fest 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at Morris Elementary School as part of the Grundy County Corn Festival. Early bird registration for the 5K run is underway through Aug. 28 for $25 per person, then will be $28 per person from Aug. 29-Sept. 26 and $30 on the day of the race.

The first 300 preregistered 5K participants will receive a unisex shirt available in adult sizes only. The course is a 3.1 mile USATF certified course that starts on Dupont Ave. in front of Morris Elementary School and winds through residential neighborhoods. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age group, along with overall awards presented to the top three males and females.

The 5k is preceded by a Youth Fun Run for children under 10 beginning at 8:15 a.m. The Youth Fun Run will cost $10 per child whether registering in advance or on race day. Children aged six to 10 years will run a half-mile course around the school grounds starting at 8:15 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., children five years and under will run a 100 yard course on the field behind the school. Children registered for the Youth Fun Run will receive a short sleeve cotton t-shirt.

Online registration is available through Sept. 26 at raceroster.com/59660 or by visiting morrishospital.org/event and clicking on the Special Events category. After Sept. 26, participants may register in person on race day from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.