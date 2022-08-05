August 05, 2022
News - Joliet and Will County

Joliet bridge project continues; Cass closes Monday

McDonough Street bridge will reopen

By Bob Okon


The McDonough Street bridge in Joliet is scheduled to reopen Monday as planned, IDOT said. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Downtown Joliet bridge openings and closings will occur on schedule, weather permitting, Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

That means the McDonough Street bridge will reopen after being closed for a week, and the Cass Street bridge then will be closed. The changeover will occur after morning rush-hour traffic, IDOT said.

The Cass Street bridge will remain closed into October, IDOT said.

The schedule is in line with IDOT’s previously announced plans to shut down the drawbridges for technological upgrades. IDOT plans to move the tenders who operate the bridges over the Des Plaines River from the separate bridge locations to a central office at the Jackson Street bridge later this year.

The Jackson Street bridge reopened Aug. 1 after being closed since February for upgrades.