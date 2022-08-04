Retired District 202 superintendent wins 2022 Niehus Award

The District 202 Foundation for Excellence has presented the 2022 Walter G. and Juanita F. Niehus Award to Dr. Lane Abrell, who retired as District 202 superintendent of schools on June 30, 2022, after more than 20 years in the district.
The Niehus Award honors staff and support members who have shown extraordinary commitment to students, parents and employees.
The Plainfield Foundation for Excellence presented the award to Griffith at the District 202 Board of Education’s July 25 regular meeting. The Foundation administers the award on behalf of the Niehus family.
Established in 1986, the award honors the legacies of former District 202 Superintendent of Schools, Walter Niehus, and his wife, former teacher Juanita Niehus.
Abrell came to District 202 in 1997 after working for 11 years in other districts as a health and driver education teacher, boys basketball coach, dean of students and assistant principal.
He served as assistant principal at Plainfield High School from 1999 to 2006, then as principal from 2007-2012. He was named the district’s first associate superintendent in 2013, then took over as superintendent of schools in 2014.
Nominations from numerous coworkers praised Abrell for his leadership during challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and his ability to create connections, celebrate the district’s past and envision its future as a model school district.