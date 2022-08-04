Plainfield Park District earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The Plainfield Park District has announced that its annual budget document earn the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States for the sixth straight year.

The guidelines of the award are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

According to the GFOA, budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,500 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago and Washington, DC.