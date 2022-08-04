District 202 Board of Education approves appointments of two new assistant principals

The Plainfield School District 202 Board of Education approved two new elementary school assistant principal appointments at its regular meeting on Monday, July 25.
Jennifer Pichler-Schill was named assistant principal at Freedom Elementary School. She replaces Krisi Hillmer, who is moving to Walker’s Grove Elementary School. Pichler-Schill is a 25-year veteran educator who has served as coach, sponsor, mentor and general education teacher in Highland, Indiana, starting in 1997.
Jennifer Gawla was named assistant principal at River View Elementary School. She replaces Stacia Mallory, who is moving to Crystal Lawns Elementary School. Gawla started her education career in 2004 as a teacher’s assistant at Columbia Explorer’s Academy in Chicago. She has also served as a tutor, student teacher, mentor, coordinator, child supervisor, track coach and athletic director at various other districts.