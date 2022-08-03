Pole vaulter training facility coming to Joliet

A training facility for pole vaulters is moving to Joliet.

RISE Pole Vault plans to occupy 18,750 square feet of warehouse space at 560A Joyce Road.

The training facility opened in 2019 in strip mall space in Shorewood, RISE owner Jake Winder told the Joliet Zoning Board of Appeals in July.

“Now we’re flourishing,” Winder said. “It’s starting to become a special place for a lot of pole vaulters in the area.”

But the pole vaulters could use more space than is available at the Shorewood facility, Winder said. The Joliet warehouse will provide more room for vaulters approach to the crossbar, he said.

Winder is part of pole-vaulting family that includes his father, Tim, and brothers, Josh and Luke, all of whom have won Illinois state pole vaulting championships, according to the RISE website. The brothers also have won national championships. Tim coached at Naperville Central High School and North Central College in Naperville.

The family is involved in the RISE training center.

The unique use for the warehouse space required a special use permit, which was recommended by the zoning board and given final approval Tuesday by the Joliet City Council.

The warehouse that RISE will occupy has five other tenants including UNO Volleyball, a volleyball club that got a special use permit from the city in 2016, according to a city staff report on the RISE proposal.