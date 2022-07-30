On-duty Joliet police officer injured in car crash

An on-duty Joliet police officer was treated for a foot injury Friday afternoon after a crash involving the police SUV he was driving and another mid-sized SUV at the intersection of Theodore and Westhampton.

On Saturday, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said the 40-year-old officer, who was not identified in the news release, was in good condition.

After the accident on Friday, the Joliet Fire Department transported the officer to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.

Eryk Hood, 20, of Plainfield, was ticketed for failing to yield while turning left.

Hood wasn’t injured and refused medical help, the police report said.

According to the report, the Chevy Traverse was driving west in the inside lane on West Theodore Street when it started to turn left onto southbound Westhampton Drive and in front of a Ford Explorer that was a “fully marked” Joliet Police unit.

The Traverse braked to a stop. The police vehicle hit the Traverse on the front passenger side.

Both cars were towed, Joliet police said.

At the time of the crash, an uninvolved pickup truck was stopped in the inside lane of eastbound West Theodore Street waiting to turn left onto northbound Brighton Lane, Joliet police said.

Officers responded to the crash at 5:09 p.m.