July 30, 2022
Crest Hill home uninhabitable after heavy fire

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
This house in the 2200 block of Root Street in the City of Crest Hill was left uninhabitable after a fire on Friday, July 29, 2022 did extensive damage to its attached garage. (Photo courtesy of the Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Occupants escaped a “heavy fire” that left a single-family Crest Hill home uninhabitable Friday afternoon, an incident report said.

At 4:45 p.m., Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at the 2200 block of Root Street in Crest Hill.

Firefighters evaluated two people for smoke inhalation. Neither were transported to the hospital for additional treatment. The Red Cross was called in to help the residents.

The responding fire companies quickly brought the fire under control. But the fire caused extensive damage to the attached garage.

The incident scene was categorized as a working fire, meaning additional firefighters and equipment were summoned to cover Lockport stations for the duration. Fire investigators were on the scene.