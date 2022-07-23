Saturday morning storm in Will County produces ‘tornadic damage’

An early morning storm on Saturday produced “tornadic damage” that appeared to be mostly downed power lines and falling tree limbs from early reports.

There were reports of a tornado spotted in Romeoville before 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

NWS had not yet confirmed an actual tornado but there was “tornadic damage” in areas running southeast from Route 59 and 95th Street in Naperville, meteorologist Lee Carlaw at the NWS station in Romeoville said a few hours after the storm had passed.

A flood watch and severe storm watch remained in effect until noon as rain continued throughout the morning.

More storms with potentially high winds are possible later Saturday.

“It will be an active late afternoon and evening,” Carlaw said.

Radar from the morning storm showed “lifted debris” indicating a possible tornado, he said.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency was checking into reports of down power lines and tree damage in an area running from Romeoville to Manhattan.

ComEd at 9 a.m. listed 2,085 customers in Will County without power. In Kendall County, 20 customers had no power.

