Woman charged with recklessly firing gun at man in Joliet

Will County prosecutors have charged a woman with recklessly firing a gun at a man in Joliet.

Following the shooting on Tuesday, officers had to set up a perimeter around 32-year-old Candace Armstead’s residence and had a crisis negotiator contact her by phone, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Armstead agreed to leave her residence and officers were able to arrest her without incident, English said.

Officers first responded to the shooting about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue, English said. When officers arrived, they learned a female suspect may still be at the scene, he said.

Officers determined the woman and another man were arguing with each other while seated in the man’s vehicle at Armstead’s residence on Farview Avenue, English said. Armstead left the vehicle and walked toward her residence, he said.

The man also left the vehicle and walked away, English said. A short time later, the man overheard several gunshots, he said.

When the man returned, he saw his vehicle had been struck multiple times by suspected gunfire, the windows were shattered and the tires had been slashed, English said.

After officers were able to arrest Armstead, they searched her residence and recovered a locked safe and an empty firearm box but no firearm at the time.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Armstead with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal damage to a vehicle.

Armstead’s bond was set at $50,000. She’ll need to post $5,000 to secure her release.