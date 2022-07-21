Man charged with attempting to kill man with screwdriver at Naperville gym

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder of a man he’s accused of stabbing with a screwdriver, after the victim tried to stop him from burglarizing his locker at a Naperville gym, police said.

Allen White, 65, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of weapon by felon, aggravated battery and burglary in connection with the June 5 incident.

White was booked into the Will County jail on July 17 following an investigation of the incident by the Naperville Police Department.

Officers were sent to LA Fitness, 3116 S. Route 59, Naperville, on June 5 for a report of a stabbing, according to a statement from Naperville police.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had been stabbed multiple times in the chest with a screwdriver after confronting a man later identified as White, police said.

White was going through the man’s personal belongings that were secured in a locker room, police said.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized for treatment, police said. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Officers did not find White immediately as he fled the gym, police said.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors alleged White attempted to kill the man with a screwdriver, robbed him of a gym bag while armed with the tool and burglarized LA Fitness by entering the gym to with the intent to commit theft.

White remains in jail as of Thursday on a $500,000 bond. He’ll need to post $50,000 for his release from the jail.