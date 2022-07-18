Unidentified male body located in Des Plaines River in Joliet

The body of an unidentified man was located and found on the west side of the Des Plaines River in Joliet, police said.

At approximately 5:35 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., for a report of a body located in Des Plaines River by a boater, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers arrived and began a search of the river, English said. A boat from Joliet Fire Department was launched into the river during the search, he said.

A short time later, an unidentified male who appeared to be dead was found and recovered by an emergency crew with the fire department on the west bank of the river near the 300 block of Railroad Street, English said.

That location is roughly more than a mile south of Bicentennial Park.

The Will County Coroner’s Office pronounced the male dead at the scene.

The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident.

English said identification of the man and determination of the cause of death will be made by the coroner’s office.