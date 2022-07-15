Rifle-toting vehicle passenger remains at large after Joliet police chase

Officers are searching for a passenger riding in a Nissan Altima who was seen carrying a rifle in Joliet following a police chase of two vehicles early Friday morning, police said.

The chase began about 1:45 a.m. on Friday when officers on patrol saw multiple vehicles speeding at Collins Street and Ward Avenue, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

The pursuit of two of those vehicles – a Lincoln Zephyr and a Nissan Altima – led to the arrest of a 17-year-old driver of the Lincoln Zephyr, who officers discovered was carrying a loaded 9 mm handgun, English said.

Elian Raya, 19, of Joliet, was also arrested on a charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer, he said.

Elian Raya (Photo provided)

Juan Mendoza-Pantoja, 26, of Joliet, the driver of the Nissan Altima, was cited for operating a vehicle with suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and unlawful marijuana possession by a driver, English said.

Raya is still facing charges of firing a gun on Aug. 14 at a vehicle occupied by a man, woman and child, as well as unlawfully possessing a 9 mm handgun and ammunition on Nov. 2.

During Friday’s pursuit, officers attempted to pull over the Lincoln Zephyr, but the 17-year-old driver refused to stop, English said. Officers chased after the vehicle but quickly ended their pursuit because of safety risks, he said.

A short time later, officers spotted the Lincoln Zephyr at another location, where it appeared disabled, English said. Officers then saw the 17-year-old running from the area where the vehicle was located, he said.

Officers found the teen hiding near a stairwell in the 100 block of Webster Street, English said.

Officers arrested the teen and recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun with a defaced serial number from his sweatshirt pocket, English said.

Afterward, officers found the Nissan Altima and attempted to stop the vehicle, English said. The vehicle pulled into a residential driveway and two male passengers – one of whom was in possession of a rifle – ran from the vehicle, he said.

Mendoza-Pantoja remained at the vehicle and was detained at the scene, English said.

Officers then conducted a search of the area with the a drone and police dogs from both Joliet police and Will County Sheriff’s Office, English said.

Officers located Raya, one of the two passengers, in the backyard of a residence, English said. The other passenger with the rifle was not found, he said.

English said the case remains under active investigation and anyone with information on the incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 814-724-3020.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

Raya is the brother of Eric Raya, 23, who once was charged with the 2017 first-degree murder of Regina Rogers, 28, Rogers’ 11-month-old daughter, Royalty Rogers, and Jacquetta Rogers, 29. All three victims died in a deadly flare gun attack.

Prosecutors agreed to drop all charges against Eric Raya in exchange for his testimony against Manuel Escamilla, 23, and Andy Cerros, 22.

Cerros has since pleaded guilty to killing the three victims. Escamilla’s case has not yet gone to trial.

Prosecutors have not yet revoked Eric Raya’s probation after he was arrested in 2019 in Summit on charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and mob action. A status hearing on that issue is set for a July 21 hearing.