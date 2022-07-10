Minooka Community High School hires new principal

The Minooka Community High School District 111 Board has announced the hiring of Jamie Soliman as the new principal of Minooka Community High School.

Soliman most recently was the director of curriculum and instruction for the school. Before being in this position, she served as assistant principal of the MCHS South Campus.

Soliman began her career in education 23 years ago in Plainfield School District 202 as a teacher, department chair and associate principal.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree from the University of St. Francis. Soliman’s contract was approved at the June 15 board meeting.