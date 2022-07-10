IDOT releases free Illinois Official Bike Maps

The Illinois Department of Transportation recently announced the release of the Illinois Official Bike Maps, a free resource showcasing the state’s network of bicycle trails, paths and streets. Maps for each of IDOT’s nine districts include new features and designs that make them easier to understand, while including more information on noteworthy stops and attractions easily accessible by bike.

The maps continue to feature information on local trails and paths, in addition to recommended bicycle routes on local streets and connections to transit. Details on attractions such as campgrounds, parks and other points of interest also are included.

Improved design and markings were incorporated to make the maps easier to read while providing a regional perspective of bicycling resources and interests in a paper format preferred by many bicyclists. The nine unique covers also reflect the diversity of the state’s bicycling community and environment.

To order a map, click here or visit https://idot.click/bikemaps.