Old National Bank and the Rialto Square Theatre announce name partnership

The Rialto Square Theatre has announced it will enter into a new multiyear name recognition agreement with Old National Bank, formerly First Midwest Bank.

“Old National Bank has made it clear with their investment in this partnership with the Rialto that they are committed to supporting our community,” said Jack Ericksen, sales and sponsorships director at the Rialto.

“The Rialto has been a fixture in Joliet for nearly 100 years, and Old National Bank is proud to partner with this historic theater,” said Bob Diedrich, Old National Bank market president for Will County.

The Old National Bank brand will be displayed at the Chicago Street entrance to the Rialto, within the theater and prominently on the Rialto website.

To learn more about the Rialto Square Theatre, visit rialtosquare.com.