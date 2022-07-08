Joliet man charged with child pornography possession

A Joliet man was arrested Thursday on several charges of possessing child pornography.

Illinois State Police troopers arrested Nicholas Sakalas, 38, after an extensive investigation that included executing a search warrant at his residence in the 1000 block of Chovan Drive, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

Troopers found files containing child pornography on an electronic device belonging to Sakalas, police said.

Afterward, Sakalas was taken to the Will County jail on a $150,000 bond. He’ll need to post $15,000 for his release.

The investigation into Sakalas remains open, police said.

On Friday, Will County prosecutors filed three charges of child pornography possession against Sakalas.

Each charge is a Class 2 felony that is punishable by probation or up to seven years in prison.

Sakalas’ next court date has been scheduled for July 29.