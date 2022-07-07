Electric bikes and scooters now legal in Joliet

joliet — It’s now legal to ride electric bikes and scooters in Joliet.

It had not been until the City Council this week approved an ordinance amendment authorizing their use on city streets as long as they are incapable of speeds higher than 25.

The council passed the amendment 7-0 without discussion less than a month after approving a measure aimed at keeping gas-powered dirt bikes and other unregistered vehicles off the streets because of complaints about groups of such vehicles cruising around town.

The amendment passed this week applies only to electric bikes and scooters. They are removed from the list of prohibited vehicles.

The matter was discussed at a council committee meeting last month when Deputy City Attorney Chris Regis noted that electric bikes and scooters “are very common now” and typically legal in other municipalities.

“We’ve received some appeals over the years to change this,” Regis said, describing the ordinance change as “moving into the 21st Century.”