No cancelations scheduled for remaining July 4th celebrations in Will County

The city of Joliet currently has no plans to cancel or postpone Monday’s fireworks celebration at Joliet Junior College.

However, attendees can expect to see extra police presence at the event, in light of the Highland Park mass shooting earlier in the day when at least six people were killed and 30 wounded.

“We ask that those in attendance remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to any present first responders,” according to the Joliet Police Department Facebook page.

Joliet’s fireworks celebration begins at 9:15 p.m. The Joliet Police Department Facebook page has details regarding parking and where to enter and exit the college.

New Lenox also currently has no plans to cancel its Independence Day celebration that starts at 6 p.m. Monday at the Village Commons, 1 Veterans Parkway, according the Village of New Lenox Facebook page. Whiskeyfist will play until 8 p.m., followed by the Joliet American Legion Band up to the 9:30 p.m. fireworks display.

Many communities in Will County held Fourth of July celebrations on Monday.