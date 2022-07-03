Joliet native installed as Chicago Bar Association President

Joliet native Timothy Tomasik was sworn in as the 2022-23 Chicago Bar Association President at the group’s annual meeting on June 23.
Tomasik, an attorney and founding member of Tomasik Kotin Kasserman LLC, has practiced law for nearly three decades, beginning in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Bureau of Special Prosecutions and going on to establish a nationally renowned trial practice.
As the 149th president of one of the oldest and most active metropolitan bar associations in the US, Tomasik will prioritize expanding the 17,000 member CBA’s Diversity, Inclusion, Culture, Equity and Engagement Program, continuing the work of engaging younger lawyers in the CBA, promoting judicial independence and focusing on lawyer wellness programs, which he views as impacting civility and collegiality in the bar.