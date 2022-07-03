Go native with Nature Foundation of Will County Summer Blooms Plant Sale

The Nature Foundation of Will County’s Sumer Blooms Native Plant Sale features a variety of late-blooming native plants that are much-needed sources of nutrition for pollinators, especially bees and butterflies.

More than 75 individual species of native plants are available for sale, from big bluestem and aster to goldenrod and purple prairie clover. Individual species include pollinator magnets such as anise hyssop, ironweed, culver’s root and both blue and hoary vervain, according to a news release from the Forest Preserve District.

Individual plant species at the online sale come in packs of three and cost $8.25 plus tax. Special collections such as Bumble Bee Banquet, October Blooms and Hummingbird Haven come in quantities of 15 and cost $40 plus tax. A larger Pollinator Palooza collection includes 50 native plants that provide nectar and pollen throughout the season and costs $145 plus tax.

All online orders must be placed by 6 p.m. July 10 on the Nature Foundation’s 2022 Native Plant Sale page at www.willcountynature.org/2022-native-plant-sales.html. There also is an online raffle.

Online orders can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23, or noon to 2 p.m. July 24, at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road (135th Street) in Romeoville.

All proceeds from the plant sale assist the Nature Foundation in supporting the Forest Preserve District’s efforts to provide recreational opportunities, host programs for diverse audiences and protect the health and well-being of nature through land conservation.