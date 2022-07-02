Secretary of State offices to close for Independence Day

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that all offices and facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day, according to a news release.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, July 2, and reopen for business Tuesday, July 5.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, July 4, and reopen for business Tuesday, July 5.

White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to July 31, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services, including to check eligibility to renew a driver’s license online, to apply for a duplicate driver’s license, to renew license plate stickers or to find the nearest driver services facility.