Regional Board of School Trustees issues notice of vacancy

The Will County Regional Office of Education is accepting letters of interest from candidates to fill the vacant seat on the Regional Board of School Trustees.

Under state law, not more than one trustee may be a resident of any one congressional township. Currently the Regional Board of School Trustees has members from the following townships: DuPage, Homer, Jackson, Lockport, Na-Au-Say and New Lenox, according to a news release. Residents who live within any of these six townships are not eligible to fill the vacancy.

Candidates must be a voter of the educational service region and be qualified to vote in the election for members of the Regional Board of School Trustees, according to the release. Candidates cannot be a member of a school board or a school board employee and cannot hold a county office.

The candidate will remain on the board until the 2023 election.

The Regional Board of School Trustees meets quarterly, with special meetings held when necessary.

Letters of interest and resumes will be accepted through July 30, according to the release.

Letters may be submitted to Dr. Shawn Walsh, Will County Regional Office of Education, 116 N. Chicago St., Suite 400, Joliet, IL 60432.