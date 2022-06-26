Silver Cross celebrates Wound Healing Awareness Month

June is Wound Healing Awareness Month, a monthlong celebration that focuses on the importance of wound care as an essential service and the benefits of treatment in a wound center.

For many people, cuts or sores heal naturally within a short period of time. For those with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, obesity or an impaired immune system, these wounds oftentimes fail to heal properly on their own, leading to extended hospital stays, high healthcare costs or potentially dangerous medical complications.

The Silver Cross Center for Advanced Wound Healing follows a multidisciplinary approach to wound care that is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies that aid and accelerate the healing process. For patients, that means longer-lasting results, decreased amputation rates and increased mobility.

After evaluating a patient’s unique medical history and symptoms, the center’s team of clinicians develops a personalized advanced wound care treatment plan, which may include diagnostic testing, nutritional evaluation, infection control, specialized dressings, pressure-relieving devices, debridement and ongoing patient education.

The Silver Cross Center for Advanced Wound Healing is located at 1890 Silver Cross Blvd. in New Lenox and is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-300-5997.