Channahon man killed in single-vehicle crash in Lockport Township

Lockport — A 24-year-old driver of a Chevy pickup truck died in Lockport Township when his vehicle veered off road, flipped and pinned him to the ground, police said.

Jeremy Carr, of Channahon, was pronounced dead at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday after he suffered multiple injuries from the single-vehicle crash, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

About two hours earlier, Will County sheriff’s deputies had responded to the crash and learned Carr had been pinned underneath his pickup truck, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said.

A 24-year-old passenger in Carr’s vehicle was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for injuries that were not life threatening, Hoffmeyer said.

Based on deputies’ initial reports, the Chevy pickup truck was traveling north on Briggs Street, just north of Rosalind Avenue, when it went off the roadway to the east, Hoffmeyer said.

The Chevy pickup truck then came back over both lanes of traffic, went down into a west side ditch and then flipped onto its roof, Hoffmeyer said.

Carr was ejected from the vehicle when he became pinned to the ground, Hoffmeyer said.

The area is about three and half miles away from Joliet.