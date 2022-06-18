Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie announces welcome center reopening

Midewin — The welcome center at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie is now open to the public. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, until Nov. 5, which is National Bison Day.

View interpretive displays about the cultural and natural history of the area. Pick up maps and informational brochures. Other highlights include:

A spotting scope aimed in the direction of an active bald eagle’s nest. Other birds can occasionally be seen, including great egrets, great blue herons and red-tailed hawks.

Picnic tables are available on the front patio.

Books and gifts that interpret the native Illinois prairie, plants and wildlife are offered by the Midewin Interpretive Association.

Federal Land Passes are available for those who call ahead and ask for a Collections Officer.

Midewin for Kids programs will be held on the front patio, beginning with “Crayfish Corner” from 11 a.m. to noon on June 23. View the full schedule of programs here. To register for programs, including Midewin for Kids and upcoming webinars, call 815-423-6370.

Trails are open daily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.