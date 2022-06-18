District 210 announces new assistant superintendent, L-WC principal

Longtime Lincoln-Way Central principal Steve Provis will be transitioning to a new role as assistant superintendent beginning July 1, 2022, overseeing human resources for the district, the district announced in a press release.

Provis has been employed by the district since 1991 and has served as L-WC principal since 2010.

As Provis vacates his role as L-WC principal, current associate principal Beth McNamara will step into the position. McNamara has been with District 210 since 2005, spending time at both Lincoln-Way East and Central. She has served as L-WC associate principal for curriculum and instruction for the past seven years.