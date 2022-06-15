Cops nab two teens in Joliet with gun, ammo

joliet — A 16-year-old was caught with a gun and a 17-year-old with 9 mm ammunition in Joliet, police said.

About 12:15 p.m. on Monday, officers arrived at the 1000 block of Lois Place after receiving a report of a person with a gun, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers reviewed surveillance video footage and saw what appeared to be a male juvenile removing a handgun from his waistband and then placing it back in his waistband, English said.

Officers checked the area and saw the same juvenile from the video, English said.

The 16-year-old juvenile ran from officers but was quickly apprehended, English said.

“Officers recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun in a nearby garbage can,” English said.

Officers determined the 16-year-old carried an active warrant for his arrest in DuPage County, English said. The teen was sent to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, he said.

Officers also found a 17-year-old who had 9 mm ammunition, English said.

He was arrested for unlawful ammunition possession and then released to a parent, he said.