2 men jailed on $1 million bonds in Joliet Township shooting that wounded woman

Two men were arrested after a Joliet Township shooting that left a woman wounded and both are in jail on $1 million bond, police said.

About 11 p.m. Tuesday, Will County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the 500 block of Miami Street, in the eastern part of the township, according to statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, whose names were withheld, told deputies they were sitting on their front porch when two men approached them on foot and fired several rounds at them, police said. The victims identified the shooters as John Hernandez, 20, and Angel Santiago-Vargas, 21, both of the 500 block of Campbell Street in Joliet, police said.

Police knew the men from previous encounters and where to find them. The man on the porch was not injured but the woman, his acquaintance, suffered gunshot wounds to her right elbow and the top of her right foot, police said.

Deputies found 11 casings from a 9 mm handgun in the road, broken glass to the front door of a residence where the shooting occurred and multiple bullet holes in the siding, police said.

Deputies and several Joliet police officers arrived at the 700 block of Garnsey Avenue, where the two were known to frequent, police said. When officers arrived, they found the two suspects and chased them on foot, police said. The two men were caught but refused to answer questions, police said.

Prosecutors charged Hernandez and Santiago-Vargas with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Both men will need to post $100,000 of their $1 million bonds for release from jail.