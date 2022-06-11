Joliet man caught with modified handgun, Oxycodone pills: cops

A man was arrested after police pulled him over in a traffic stop and discovered a handgun modified to shoot automatically and multiple Oxycodone pills in his vehicle, police said.

About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cornell Cunningham, 33, of Joliet, was seen by officers driving a vehicle near Route 30 and Division Street, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and Cunningham was arrested, he said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm handgun that “had been altered to an automatic weapon,” English said. Multiple Oxycodone pills were also located.

Oxycodone is a semi-synthetic opioid drug prescribed for pain and goes by street names such as Hillbilly Heroin, kicker, OC, Roxy and Oxy, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Prosecutors charged Cunningham with being an armed felon in unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors charged Cunningham with possessing a Glock handgun after he was convicted of armed robbery in a 2010 case in Will County and robbery in a 2008 case, also in Will County.

English said Cunningham had been identified by police as a suspect in the delivery of narcotics earlier this year.

On Thursday, prosecutors charged Cunningham with delivery of cocaine on Feb. 1 in Joliet.