Joliet Central teacher receives grant from Western Governors University

Joliet Central High School science teacher Nick Zorn has received a $659 grant through Western Governors University’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.
The funds will be used to buy a set of wireless Go Direct Temperature Probes to replace the current glass alcohol thermometers used in Zorn’s chemistry classes. Zorn learned he was selected for the Grant on May 4 when WGU staff surprised him with a check presentation at Joliet Central.
Working in a low-income district with limited funds available to purchase new chemistry equipment, Zorn’s students have been using glass thermometers that are mostly broken and outdated. The grant money from WGU will allow Zorn to buy a set of wireless Go Direct probes for students to use in experiments and collect real-time temperature measurements.
The innovative classroom project is one of 27 across Illinois chosen by WGU to receive funding. To learn about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative and the work WGU is doing to help teachers, visit www.wgu.edu.