Teen in Joliet reported missing for two days

joliet — A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in Joliet since Tuesday.

Briahna Klobnak is a missing juvenile runaway who was last seen on Tuesday in the 3400 block of Forest View Drive, which is in the far west side of Joliet and close to Heritage Trail Elementary School, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Klobnak is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black high-top converse shoes.

“Briahna may possibly be in Ohio in a red 2010 Dodge Charger,” police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department at either 815-724-3020 or 815-726-2491.