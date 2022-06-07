New Orleans North like it used to be in Joliet

New Orleans North is Friday, and there is nothing downscaled about this Joliet party.

“We are very excited to bring back all the elements that we had through the years except for COVID,” said Jen Howard, president of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

That means four music stages, street entertainers, and as many food vendors as the chamber could fit.

Members of the Four Star Brass Band play a set during a New Orleans North celebration in downtown Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

New Orleans North, which turns downtown Joliet into a slice of New Orleans for one night, will even add a new element this year when Joliet Pride Network stages a drag show.

“It’s definitely a New Orleans type of entertainment,” Howard said.

New Orleans North was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and downscaled last year when it was pushed back to September.

Advance ticket sales have “very good,” and the chamber is hoping for a turnout in the range of 7,500 if rain holds off, Howard said. The forecast as of Tuesday afternoon was for rain during the day on Friday but clear at night. The event has had good turnouts with similar weather in the past, Howard said.

Attendees must be 21 and over.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the event, which starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

Tickets can be bought online until 5 p.m. Thursday on the chamber website, jolietchamber.com.

Tickets can be bought in advance at the $10 price until 5 p.m. Friday at five locations: the chamber office at 116 North Chicago Street, Suite 110; First Midwest Bank’s downtown branch at 212 N. Chicago St.; Great American Bagel at 1101 Essington Road; Johansen & Anderson at 925 Plainfield Road; and TCBY at 930 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.







