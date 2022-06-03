New Lenox man dies after head hits ground in road rage fight: cops

Tinley Park — A New Lenox man died after another man pushed him to the ground and caused his head to strike pavement in Tinley Park, police said. The argument started as a traffic dispute.

Frank Stiso, 59, was pronounced dead about 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox after he was knocked unconscious during Sunday’s fight involving Jacob Bean, 24, of Tinley, according to authorities.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers did not announce Stiso had died until Friday afternoon.

Bean faces three counts of aggravated battery in the original incident.

It’s not yet known if those charges will be upgraded in light of Stiso’s death. Messages to the Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s office were not immediately retuned.

Tinley Park spokesman Jason Freeman said, “Whether or not charges will be upgraded is a decision the state’s attorney will make.”

Stiso was driving about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 8600 block of Brookside Glen Drive when he got into an argument with Bean, who was driving another vehicle, according to a statement from Tinley Park Police Department.

During the altercation, the two men got out of their vehicles, and Bean pushed Stiso to the pavement, knocking him unconscious, police said.

Bean was jailed about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, according to the Will County jail log.

Bean was brought before Judge Sarah Jones for a bond hearing the same day, court records show. Jones set his bond at $150,000 after finding a “reasonable basis for the warrantless arrest.”

Bean was released from jail at 4:15 p.m. on Monday after posting 10% of his $150,000, jail records show.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney James Long signed a criminal complaint filed Wednesday against Bean that formally charged him with battering Stiso.

Bean appeared with his attorney in court on the same day before Judge Fred Harvey. Bean pleaded not guilty.

Bean is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 22 to determine if there’s probable cause that he committed the alleged offenses. A grand jury could return an indictment before then.