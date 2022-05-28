Joliet man beat woman, robbed her boyfriend at gunpoint: cops

joliet — A Joliet man landed in the Will County jail after being accused of striking a woman and robbing her boyfriend at gunpoint, police said.

About 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an apartment in the 300 block of North Bluff Street for a report of a domestic disturbance, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said. The area is just west of the Des Plaines River in Joliet.

When officers arrived, they determined Mark Capers, 25, of the 1200 block of Justice Lake Drive, had arrived at an apartment on North Bluff Street to pick up his child, English said.

Capers grew angry at the mother of his child and her boyfriend, English said.

Capers approached the man and tried to grab him, English said.

The woman tried to intervene, but Capers grabbed her hair and struck her multiple times, English said.

Capers fled the apartment but returned shortly after, English said.

Capers had entered the apartment through an open window and struck the man multiple times in the face, English said.

He then allegedly brandished a handgun and pointed it at the man.

Capers frisked the male at gunpoint and stole his bracelet and identification cards, English said.

Then, Capers fled the apartment again, English said.

Capers returned while police were investigating, English said. He was taken to the police department for questioning and arrested.

Prosecutors later charged Capers with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass to a residence and domestic battery.

Capers’ bond was set at $100,000. He’ll need to post 10% of that amount for his release from jail.