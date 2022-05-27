Man charged with shooting at vehicle on Joliet’s East Side

Gabriel White has been arrested for a second time on charges accusing him of firing a gun, this time at a vehicle occupied by two people on Joliet’s East Side.

About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, White, 21, of the 300 block of Union Street, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

About 1:30 p.m. May 6, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Avenue for a report of shots fired, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers did not find any suspects or evidence of anything or anyone struck by gunfire, English said.

During the investigation, officers received information that a male suspect had fired a handgun toward a Dodge Charger with a 17-year-old male driver and a female passenger. The car was heading east on Third Avenue near Union Street, English said.

A male suspect on foot began firing a handgun toward the vehicle, hitting the driver’s side one time, English said. No one was injured, and only the vehicle was struck, he said.

Detectives identified White as the suspect, English said.

On May 19, Judge Ken Zelazo signed a warrant for White’s arrest that carried a $75,000 bond. He must post at least 10% of that amount to be freed.

White previously was taken to jail May 20, 2020, for the May 17 shooting of two residences in the 200 block of Nicholson Street, which are on Joliet’s West Side. The case remains pending in court.

Prosecutors charged White with firing a gun outside the two residences while not injuring anyone, unlawfully carrying a .22-caliber rifle and mob action, court records show. The mob action charge alleged that White acted with two or more people when he fired a gun at the two residences.

White was released from jail March 3, 2021, after posting 10% of his $75,000 bond.