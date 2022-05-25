Will County police reports: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

·Mays Abuhattab, 36, of the 1900 block of Ashington Court in New Lenox was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on May 17 on charges of structured transaction and an unlawful monetary act.

·Elyjah Bailey, 25, of the 400 block of West Oak Avenue in Lockport was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on May 15 on a charge of drug possession.

·Lee Barfield Jr., 28, of the 700 block of Arbor Street in Joliet was arrested by Crest Hill police and booked into the Will County jail on May 17 on a charge of possession of cocaine.

·Levelle Barfield Jr., 25, of the 700 block of Arbor Street in Joliet was arrested by state police and booked into the Will County jail on May 17 on charges of manufacturing and delivery of cocaine and fentanyl.

·Brandon Braxton, 21, of the 6300 block of Old Plank Boulevard in Matteson was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Sunday on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

·Raniesha Darring, 19, of the 500 block of Dubois Circle in Bolingbrook was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery.

·Jillian Doose, 32, of the 100 block of Camelot Way in Bolingbrook was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail on May 16 on charges of aggravated battery.

·Claude Hawthorne, 35, of the 500 block of Lakewood Boulevard in Park Forest was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Saturday on charges of felony possession or use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID.

·Santana Hirsch, 20, of the 7700 block of West Laurel Drive in Frankfort was arrested by University Park police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

·David Jones, 52, of the 1300 block of Caton Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Saturday on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence.

·Christopher Kelly, 24, of the 17000 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Lansing was arrested by Shorewood police and booked into the Will County jail on Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery.

·Larry Kelly, 28, of the 300 block of Creve Coeur Street in LaSalle was arrested by Shorewood police and booked into the Will County jail on Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery.

·Laura Anne Kolarik, 38, of the 2900 block of Schillinger Drive in Naperville was arrested by Shorewood police and booked into the Will County jail on Friday on charges of drug possession and retail theft.

·Miriam Lujan, 25, of the 600 block of Pershing Avenue in Glen Ellyn was arrested by Shorewood police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on charges of retail theft.

·Armanyous Magdy, 53, of the 1400 block of Hawk Drive in Bolingbrook was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail on Friday on charges of aggravated battery and resisting police.

·Julian McCoy Jr., 27, of the 21000 block of Siegel Drive in Crest Hill was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail on Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery.

·Jamiel McDonald, 18, of the 300 block of Deerfield Drive in Bolingbrook was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail on May 19 on charges of aggravated battery.

·Jorge Medina, 47, of the 600 block of Norton Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Sunday on charges of resisting police and aggravated battery.

·Edmanuel Morales, 32, of the 500 block of Camden Avenue in Romeoville was arrested by Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail on May 18 on a charge of aggravated driving while under the influence.

·Troy Pickett, 20, of the 600 block of Clover Lane in University Park was arrested by University Park police and booked into the Will County jail on May 19 on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

·Jamie Sanchez, 39, of the 3900 block of Parrish Avenue in East Chicago, Indiana, was arrested by Aurora police and booked into the Will County jail on May 15 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

·Chad Selk, 32, of the 400 block of Dalhart Avenue in Romeoville was arrested by Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail on Saturday on a charge of drug possession.

·Victor Shepard Jr., 23, of the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street in Chicago was arrested by University Park police and booked into the Will County jail on May 19 on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

·David Sloan Jr., 21, of the 8200 block of South Kimbark Avenue in Chicago was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on May 18 on charges of burglary and forgery.

·Latasha Stephens, 39, of the 900 block of Woodruff Road in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on May 15 on charges of criminal damage.