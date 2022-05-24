District 202 approves new district-level student services director

Plainfield — Plainfield South High School special education administrator Liz Massaro will serve as student services director for Plainfield School District 202.
The Board of Education approved Massaro for the new role at its May 23 meeting. She begins her term July 1 in replacement of Jason Stanley.
Massaro has spent her entire 14-year career in special education at District 202. She started her career in 2008 and worked as a special education teacher until 2017 at Plainfield North. She was an elementary special education administrator from 2017 to 2019 and moved to her current role at Plainfield South in 2019.
Massaro has served as a site supervisor for the Extended School Year program each summer since 2016.
As director of student services, the director customarily represents and advocates for the student body, supervises the student services staff, manages budgets, ensures compliance with state and federal regulations, and handles the logistics for student activities and events.