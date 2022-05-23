Silver Cross CEO honored with 2022 Profile in Leadership Award

Silver Cross Hospital President and CEO Ruth Colby has been selected to receive the Volunteers of America Illinois Profile in Leadership Award for 2022.

At the presentation of the award, VOA President/CEO Nancy Hughes Moyer said Silver Cross Hospital’s partnership with VOA, which ultimately yielded the 67-unit Hope Manor Joliet veterans apartment complex on the hospital’s former Joliet campus, would have been sufficient to earn Colby the award, but Hope Manor was just one way Colby has worked to better the community.

Colby assumed duties as president and CEO of Silver Cross on October 1, 2017, after serving as senior vice president and chief strategic officer for 12 years. Under her leadership, Silver Cross has formed partnerships with leading Chicago academic medical centers, including the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, UChicago Medicine for oncology and neuroscience services, Rush University Medical Center for thoracic surgery and Lurie Children’s Hospital for pediatric services, according to a press release.

She was named one of Crain’s Chicago Notable Women in Healthcare in 2019 and was honored with the Athena Award from the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce last fall.

For information about Silver Cross Hospital, visit silvercross.org.