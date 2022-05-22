Ten Timbers of Shorewood residents graduate from Academy for Seniors

The Timbers of Shorewood held a graduation ceremony for 10 residents who completed the Timbers’ Academy for Seniors course on brain function last month.

The course covered brain structure and aging, brain function, diseases of the brain and strategies to help keep the brain active and healthy.

Launched in 2018, the Timbers’ Academy for Seniors features courses on a wide range of topics. Each weekly class includes a lecture and a group discussion where residents can share their experience and understanding on the topic.

For older adults, staying active is the key to preserving health. According to a press release from The Timbers, researchers have found that mental exercise is just as vital as physical exercise. It is called cognitive reserve, which is the ability to optimize or maximize performance through recruitment of brain networks.

The current Academy for Seniors course is Major Transitions in Evolution. Future courses include “The world was never the same — events that changed history,” “WWII: The Pacific Theater,” “Sensation & Perception and the aging process,” “The Science of Extreme Weather” and “Folklore and Fairytales.”

The Timbers of Shorewood is a rental retirement community that provides independent and assisted living apartments and a full schedule of activities and services. Residents whose needs may change are able to stay in the same space and receive appropriate and compassionate care. Furnished apartments also are available for short-term stays.

For more information, call 815-609-0669 or visit www.timbersofshorewood.com.