Apparent ‘targeted’ shooting in Romeoville leaves one person injured: cops

Police said they believe a Saturday morning shooting in Romeoville that left one person injured was targeted.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Montrose Drive on the village’s east side around 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a village Facebook post.

When they arrived, police found a vehicle with damage from gunshots and a victim inside.

The victim was in stable condition as of midday Saturday, according to the post.

Police block off a section of the 300 block of Montrose Drive in Romeoville on May 14, 2022, after an apparently targeted shooting left one person injured but in stable condition. (Alex Ortiz)

Police said Saturday that while the investigation is ongoing, they believe the shooting was targeted.

Multiple neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday on what is normally a quiet street.

Two neighbors said they estimate they heard as many as a dozen shots.

“There was a lot, more than 10 maybe,” said one neighbor who was washing her car at her home just a few doors down from where the shooting occurred.

She added an ambulance arrived to take the victim away about 10 minutes after the shooting.