Joliet bridge stuck open due to barge issues

The Ruby Street bridge had to be opened twice Thursday morning to accommodate a large barge.

From about 7:20 to 7:55 a.m., a barge failed to navigate past the Ruby Street bridge and moved back downstream, according to Maria Castaneda, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The bridge was opened a second time from about 8:40 until 9:55 a.m., at which time the barge successfully made it through and continued traveling upstream, Castaneda said.

“At some point this morning, the barge rubbed the bridge pier bumpers, the pier bumpers did their job and protected the bridge,” Castaneda said.

The towboat pushing the barge that caused the prolonged opening of the Ruby Street bridge in Joliet Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Felix Sarver)

Castaneda said the Ruby Street bridge is structurally sound and its ability to operate was not impacted.

During the second time the bridge was opened, Joliet police officers arrived to redirect traffic away from the intersection at the west entrance of the bridge. Officers then moved to the intersection of Ruby and Broadway streets to continue redirecting traffic.