Will County police reports: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Shady Ali, 37, of the 9000 block of Lunar Avenue in Orland Park was arrested by the Illinois State Police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of aggravated fleeing.

• Joshua Jones, 30, of the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of criminal trespass to land and aggravated assault.

• Antonio Lozan-Jiminez, 22, of the 1200 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of manufacturing or delivering cocaine.

• Ramon Maldonado, 26, of the 3200 block of Florence Avenue in Steger was arrested by the Steger police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on a charge of possession of a firearm.

• Tyrece Simpson, 24, of the 900 block of Blackhawk Drive in University Park was arrested by the University Park police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on a charge of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle.

• Patrick Urbina, 36, of the 1200 block of Lakeview Avenue in Whiting, Indiana, was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of driving while revoked or suspended and aggravated driving under the influence.