Update: Lost, uncommunicative child’s parents located, police say

The parents of a lost child with “limited communication skills” who was found wandering alone on Joliet’s East Side Sunday morning have been identified, police said.

“We have made contact with the child’s parents and are currently working to reunite them,” the Joliet Police Department announced early Sunday afternoon.

The police department had put out a public plea for assistance in its effort to identify the child and reunite her with her family.

The girl was “wandering alone in the area of Fourth Avenue and Sherman Street” Sunday morning, police said.

The child appears to be about 5 years old, according to police.

“She has limited communication skills and is unable to tell officers where she lives,” police said before her parents were contacted.

The police department noted the “incident remains under investigation.”