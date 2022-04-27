Lawmakers to host drive-thru shred event Friday in Crest Hill

Will County state lawmakers will host a free drive-thru shredding event Friday in Crest Hill to help residents protect themselves from fraud.

Participants will be able to dispose of documents containing personal information that could make them targets for identity theft, such as medical records or bank statements. They will be allowed to shred up to two boxes of documents.

State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr., D-Elwood, will host the event with state Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Bolingbrook, and state Sen. John Connor, D-Lockport.

The event will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Connor’s office, 20660 Caton Farm Road, Unit D, in Crest Hill, according to a news release.

“Fraud and identity theft are ever-present issues that we must remain vigilant of,” Walsh said in a statement. “I encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity to safely and securely dispose of documents containing sensitive information to protect themselves from identity theft and clear out clutter from their homes.”

Boxes must be in the trunk or backseat of the vehicle. No electronic recycling will be accepted.

The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Walsh’s office at 815-730-8600.