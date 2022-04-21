Frankfort to host community cleanup event

The village of Frankfort is holding a community cleanup event.
The event is scheduled for 9 to 11:30 a.m. April 23. Gloves, garbage bags and a free T-shirt will be provided to all participants. T-shirts and supplies can be picked up from at village hall between 8 and 9 a.m. the day of the event.
At 11:30 a.m., free pizza and cookies will be provided.
The village determined various locations throughout the community require cleanup. Volunteers are asked to pick up trash and debris. Gloves and bags are provided. Please contact Sue Lynchey at 815-469-2177 to sign up for one or more of the following locations:
- Old Plank Road Trail from Elsner Road east to Oak Street
- Old Plank Road Trail from Elsner Road west to 108th Avenue
- Old Plank Road Trail from White Street to Pfeiffer Road
- Elsner Road to Nebraska Street
- Laraway Road between Center Road & 80th Avenue
- 116th Avenue from the railroad tracks to Laraway Road
- Around the pond near The Creamery
- Route 30 from Locust Street to Wolf Road
- Route 45 to Scheer Road
- Route 45 from Laraway Road to Old Frankfort Way
- Sauk Trail from Center Road to Harlem Avenue
- Harlem Avenue from Route 30 to Laraway Road
- 80th Avenue along Laraway Road
- Pfeiffer Road from Route 30 to Laraway Road
- St. Francis Road from Route 45 to 88th Avenue
- Breidert Green
- Lakeview Estates Park area
- Butternut Park area
- Home Owners Association entrances
Garbage collected should be placed near the road for collection by the public works department. Home Owners Associations should place collected garbage near the entrance to the subdivision.
Please contact the Village of Frankfort at 815-469-2177 to notify and request the public works department to pick up garbage placed at Home Owners Association entrances.
Volunteers have the chance to win a gift card to a local business. To play, keep any eye out for large and unusual items. A $25 gift card will be issued to a volunteer age 16 and under and an adult for:
- Largest item collected
- Strangest item collected
- Dirtiest volunteer
The collector of the most trash bags (bags must be full) will win a $100 gift card. One winner (individual or group of 10 or fewer) is eligible. To enter, submit your photo for any category to Lynchey by 11:30 a.m. the day of the event and include:
- Category
- Name
- Phone number
- Age group
Winners will be notified during the pizza lunch. Photos of your experience may be used in a video collage for FCTV and the village of Frankfort Facebook page.
Students can earn community service hours. Contact Lynchey to get credit for service hours.