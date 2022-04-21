Frankfort to host community cleanup event

The village of Frankfort is holding a community cleanup event.

The event is scheduled for 9 to 11:30 a.m. April 23. Gloves, garbage bags and a free T-shirt will be provided to all participants. T-shirts and supplies can be picked up from at village hall between 8 and 9 a.m. the day of the event.

At 11:30 a.m., free pizza and cookies will be provided.

The village determined various locations throughout the community require cleanup. Volunteers are asked to pick up trash and debris. Gloves and bags are provided. Please contact Sue Lynchey at 815-469-2177 to sign up for one or more of the following locations:

Old Plank Road Trail from Elsner Road east to Oak Street

Old Plank Road Trail from Elsner Road west to 108th Avenue

Old Plank Road Trail from White Street to Pfeiffer Road

Elsner Road to Nebraska Street

Laraway Road between Center Road & 80th Avenue

116th Avenue from the railroad tracks to Laraway Road

Around the pond near The Creamery

Route 30 from Locust Street to Wolf Road

Route 45 to Scheer Road

Route 45 from Laraway Road to Old Frankfort Way

Sauk Trail from Center Road to Harlem Avenue

Harlem Avenue from Route 30 to Laraway Road

80th Avenue along Laraway Road

Pfeiffer Road from Route 30 to Laraway Road

St. Francis Road from Route 45 to 88th Avenue

Breidert Green

Lakeview Estates Park area

Butternut Park area

Home Owners Association entrances

Garbage collected should be placed near the road for collection by the public works department. Home Owners Associations should place collected garbage near the entrance to the subdivision.

Please contact the Village of Frankfort at 815-469-2177 to notify and request the public works department to pick up garbage placed at Home Owners Association entrances.

Volunteers have the chance to win a gift card to a local business. To play, keep any eye out for large and unusual items. A $25 gift card will be issued to a volunteer age 16 and under and an adult for:

Largest item collected

Strangest item collected

Dirtiest volunteer

The collector of the most trash bags (bags must be full) will win a $100 gift card. One winner (individual or group of 10 or fewer) is eligible. To enter, submit your photo for any category to Lynchey by 11:30 a.m. the day of the event and include:

Category

Name

Phone number

Age group

Winners will be notified during the pizza lunch. Photos of your experience may be used in a video collage for FCTV and the village of Frankfort Facebook page.

Students can earn community service hours. Contact Lynchey to get credit for service hours.