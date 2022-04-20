Intoxicated motorist kicked deputy’s throat: cops

An intoxicated man who caused a four-vehicle crash asked responding deputies for a COVID-19 test and later kicked a deputy in the throat during an altercation near Monee, police said.

About 5:40 a.m. April 11, deputies were sent to the intersection of Pauling and Will Center roads in response to a crash involving four vehicles, said Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

Deputies determined three vehicles were heading east on Pauling Road and Luke Litterio, 32, of Crete attempted to pass all three of them, Hoffmeyer said.

“Upon passing the third vehicle, he struck the back end of it causing debris to fly up and strike the vehicle behind him,” Hoffmeyer said.

Litterio stopped about a quarter mile up the road, Hoffmeyer said. Litterio was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was at fault, she said.

Deputies saw Litterio walking toward them and asked him to return to his vehicle but he continued walking, Hoffmeyer said.

Litterio had asked deputies if they could administer a COVID-19 test and requested medical attention, Hoffmeyer said.

“Upon being returned to his vehicle Litterio began undressing and asked the deputies to ‘check me,’ ” Hoffmeyer said.

Litterio threatened the deputies, became hostile toward other people involved in the accident and struggled when deputies attempted to detain him, Hoffmeyer said.

“He continued to struggle with deputies and while being placed into a patrol vehicle kicked a deputy in the throat in an effort to get out of the vehicle,” Hoffmeyer said.

Litterio was taken to a hospital where he became combative with medical staff, Hoffmeyer said. Afterward, he was transported to jail but he kicked the back seat camera of a squad vehicle on the way, she said.

Prosecutors charged Litterio with aggravated battery to an officer and criminal damage to property. Litterio also was cited for driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed and two other traffic charges.